Pfizer/BioNTech jabs 97% effective against symptomatic, 94% against asymptomatic cases

Pfizer/BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine jab offers more protection than earlier thought with effectiveness in preventing symptomatic disease reaching 97 per cent, as per the real-time study published by the company on March 11. The pharma brand, in addition, also stated that its mRNA based vaccine’s prevention against asymptomatic disease also reached 94 per cent. The previous study, conducted between December and February had claimed that NT162b2 shot was 94 per cent effective against symptomatic cases and 92 per cent against asymptomatic cases.

"This comprehensive real-world evidence ... can be of importance to countries around the world as they advance their own vaccination campaigns one year after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic," the two pharmaceutical companies said in a statement.

The findings which suggest that the vaccine may also provide protection against asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections are particularly meaningful as we look to disrupt the spread of the virus around the globe. Altogether, these data are critical to understanding the role of vaccination in combatting the pandemic and provide hope to other countries dealing with this devastating disease, which has now afflicted the world for more than a year.” said Luis Jodar, PhD, Senior Vice President & Chief Medical Officer, Pfizer Vaccines.

Based on data from Israel's vaccination drive

For the purpose of the new study, the companies used data from Israel’s national vaccination campaign from January 17 till March 6. In Israel, at least five million of its nine million population have already received at least one shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab. Israel, which is being lauded for its rapid inoculation drive also reported a drastic decline in the contraction of COVID-19 infection and related hospitalisation in a fully vaccinated population.

Earlier this year, Pfizer and BioNTech had also said that their COVID-19 vaccine was effective against variants that have emerged in Britain and South Africa. In a joint statement, the companies said that "small differences" detected in tests comparing the original virus and the recent versions "are unlikely to lead to a significant reduction in the effectiveness of the vaccine". additionally, Pfizer had said that it was developing a “booster shot” to tackle new variants, however, after the latest announcement experts have dismissed its requirement.