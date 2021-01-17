Pfizer, BioNTech To Increase Vaccine Production After Reports Of Shortages

Pfizer and BioNTech pharmaceutical companies have come up with a plan to scale-up the production of their vaccine after there were reports of reduction in vaccine deliveries to some EU nations. As per the statement, the plan is to be back to its original schedule for the European nations beginning the week of January 25. Also, the increased delivery will begin the week of February 15.

"Pfizer and BioNTech have developed a plan that will allow the scale-up of manufacturing capacities in Europe and deliver significantly more doses in the second quarter. To accomplish this, certain modifications of production processes are required now. As a result, our facility in Puurs, Belgium will experience a temporary reduction in the number of doses delivered in the upcoming week”, read the statement. The delay in shipments of new batches is speculated to have been caused due to the problem related to the storage temperature of the vials. This has caused a stir across European nations.

Shipment affected

Spain’s health ministry told Euronews that basis the message Spanish health authorities got from Pfizer's manufacturing plant in Puurs, Belgium, it remains clear, that the deliveries of Pfizer vaccines were held back due to a problem in the loading and shipping process related to temperature control. Meanwhile, health authorities in Germany reported temperature issues with the Pfizer vaccines which were detected during transit that led to the delay in administering the jabs to the population, overall delaying the vaccination program. German health ministry called the issue ‘regrettable and shocking’. Meanwhile, the EU Commission chief said she had immediately called Pfizer’s CEO regarding the delays in shipments, but it turns out that the issue extends beyond Europe as Canada’s deliveries of Pfizer vaccines have also been rolled back.

In an official statement to Euronews, Pfizer admitted to the logistical problem, as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine needed ultra-low minus 70 degrees Celsius to store, the firm had to reschedule the deliveries due to storage temperature stability issues. Pfizer needed 2 Celsius to 8 Celsius to remain effective during shipment. The company said that there were no manufacturing glitches as such that was reported. However, according to the BBC, EU countries were now expressing anger and were calling the situation “unacceptable”.

(Image Credits: AP)