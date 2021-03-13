Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines May Greatly Reduce Risk Of Asymptomatic Covid Infection: Study

While the world is in pursuit to win the battle through their vaccination drive against the COVID-19 pandemic, the effect of vaccines on asymptomatic coronavirus patients still remains unknown. Now, a study has revealed that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna messenger RNA (mRNA) can greatly reduce the risk of asymptomatic coronavirus Infection.

Researchers from Mayo Clinic in the US observed that several vaccines are now clinically available under emergency use authorisation and have demonstrated efficacy against asymptomatic COVID-19.

The study said that the asymptomatic coronavirus patients (who do not show any signs or symptoms of the disease on contracting it for the entire duration of the incubation period) are far less likely to test positive and unknowingly spread COVID-19 ten days after receiving the second dose of a messenger RNA vaccine, compared to those who have not been vaccinated.

Coronavirus vaccines of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna messenger RNA (mRNA) are authorised for emergency use in many countries.

As per the study, asymptomatic coronavirus patients showed an 80 percent lower adjusted risk of testing positive for the disease after two doses of a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. As per Moderna official website, "mRNA medicines are sets of instructions that cells in the body use to make proteins to prevent or fight disease." In other words, an mRNA vaccine is based on the segments of the genetic material, or RNA, of the novel coronavirus.

'72 percent less likely to test positive after first dose of mRNA vaccine'

The findings, published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, outlines the efficiency of the Moderna coronavirus vaccines on coronavirus patients with no symptoms. Aaron Tande, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist and co-first author of the paper says, "We found that those patients without symptoms receiving at least one dose of the first authorised mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech, 10 days or more prior to screening were 72 percent less likely to test positive."

"Those receiving two doses were 73 percent less likely, compared to the unvaccinated group," Tande added.

The findings have been published by the researchers after observing a group of 39,000 patients. They underwent pre-procedural molecular screening tests for COVID-19. Over 48,000 screening tests were performed, including 3,000 on patients who had received at least one dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Telling more about the screening tests, the researchers explained that these screenings were part of routine Coronavirus testing before treatments like surgeries and other procedures.