Philippine C-130 Military Plane Crashes After Missing Runway; 40 People Rescued

A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying at least 85 people crashed in the southern Philippines on July 4, the chief of the armed forces said. According to AP, Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana informed that the C-130 aircraft crashed after missing the runway. He further said that at least 40 people on board were rescued, but he did not say if there were casualties after the plane crashed in a village in the mountainous town of Patikul in Sulu province.

As per reports, the plane was transporting troops from southern Cagayan de Oro City. it is worth noting that government forces have been battling Abu Sayyaf militants in the predominantly Muslim province of Sulu for decades. While speaking to reporters, Sobejana called the incident “unfortunate” and added that at least 40 people on board were brought to a hospital and troops were trying to save the rest.

“The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed,” Sobejana said.

(With inputs from AP)