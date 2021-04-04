Philippine Defense Chief Asks Chinese Flotilla To Leave Reef In The Disputed Region

Philippine defense chief, Delfin Lorenzana, renewed a demand for dozens of Chinese vessels to leave a Manila-claimed reef in the South China Sea as he said that he would not be fooled by Chinese claims that the vessels were taking shelter from bad weather. The Chinese Embassy responded to it and called it a “perplexing statement”. It insisted that the vessels had the right to take shelter in what they termed as Chinese territory. “Nobody has the right to make wanton remarks on such activities”, said the Embassy.

This comes after Philippines on April 1 said that it has discovered ‘illegally built structures on features in the Union Banks which is a series of reefs in the South China Sea. The structures are discovered near where Manila has already located a flotilla of Chinese fishes vessels that are allegedly manned by militias and gathered only recently. As per CNN report, the Philippines military on Thursday said that the structures were spotted during the maritime patrols conducted on March 30. However, it did not give the exact location of the structures or any more details as to who was behind erecting them in the South China Sea. The Philippines military only said that the structures’ presence violated international law.

China has been previously accused of using its vast fishing fleet to help assert its territorial claims throughout the 1.3 million square miles of the South China Sea. Reportedly, China has dismissed accusations of operations as an irregular naval force as groundless. Reportedly Philippines Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said in a statement that “The Laws of the Sea gives the Philippines indisputable and exclusive rights over the area. These constructions and other activities, economic or otherwise, are prejudicial to peace, good order, and security of our territorial waters” and added, “These structures are illegal".

China claims Whitsun Reef overriding UN ruling

Union Banks that the Philippines calls the Pagkakaisa Banks also has Whitsun Reef, called Julian Felipe Reef by Manila. The reef is actually a part of the Spratly Islands archipelago and is claimed by both the Philippines and China. The Philippines claims that it falls inside the country’s exclusive economic zone and even United Nations (UN) ruled in 2016 that China’s claim to virtually all of the South China Sea. however, China has refused to adhere to the recognition.

(Image Credits: AP)