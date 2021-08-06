Philippine Lawmakers Endorse Incumbent Prez Rodrigo Duterte As VP Candidate In 2022 Polls

Members of the Philippine ruling party PDP-Laban have displayed an inclination towards sitting President Rodrigo Duterte for the vice-presidential position in the upcoming polls of 2022. As per reports, the proposal has been put forward to the deciding committee with an aim to extend Duterte's sitting for another 6 years after he steps down from the presidential position. However, the final decision on this matter is due for approval at the party's general assembly, which is scheduled for next month.

Duterte's top aide proposed for Presidentship

Meanwhile, in other major decisions made during the meeting, the party proposed Philippine President Duterte's top aide, Senator Christopher Bong Go, as the Presidential candidate for the forthcoming elections. According to Matibag, Bong Go is the "most competent" successor to Duterte. The list of key officials is claimed to be the most "logical" choice for the elections to be held in the country next year, Matibag told during a press conference.

The decision was announced in the presence of Melvin Matibag, Secretary-General of the PDP-Laban on August 6, where the PDP-Laban members met to pave way for the incumbent President Rodrigo. Other several crucial decisions regarding the impending general elections were also reflected upon. The members also enlisted the names of key officers for the elections. As per reports, the lists and endorsed names will be presented on the desk in the general assembly next month.

President Rodrigo Duterte's eye-brow raising term

President Rodrigo is known for his contentious quips and offensive tongue. From the war against drugs to protest marches against death penalties, has left the 16th President of the country's reputation in quite a whirlpool. He has also publicly spoken about his power-lethargy and endorsed Senator Go as his successor. The President has also often been personally praised by Ex-US President Donald Trump for his anti-drug crackdown in 2019, which killed about 6000 suspects and arrested about another 2 lakhs, the AP reported. Meanwhile, he has also made quite a few statements that have often sparked controversies. For instance, in 2016, Rodrigo compared himself to Nazi tyrant Adolf Hitler during a press conference. Last but not the least, as recently as on July 30, 2021, he threatened the Filipinos with facing lawsuits if they were reluctant to get inoculated. He also rampantly added, those who did not wish to get vaccinated could "go to India or America." His remarks have widely been condemned by communities across the world.

(With inputs and image from AP)