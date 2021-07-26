Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Delivers State Of The Nation Address To Congress

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivered his sixth and final State of the Nation Address to a joint session of Congress on Monday. Duterte, 76, is expected to report on his administration's accomplishments since he took office in June 2016. He is expected to wind down his term in office, amid a raging pandemic and a battered economy. He might also talk about his legacy overshadowed by an anti-drug crackdown. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced that in his speech Duterte will report on his administration's achievements, including, his government’s efforts to eradicate the drug addiction and his administration’s efforts to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus, inoculation of more than 17 million doses in the country and on the infrastructure development through the "Build, Build, Build program,” news agency ANI reported.



Apart from his administration's achievements in the past five years, Rodrigo Duterte will also discuss his future political plans and the policies he wants to pursue in his remaining tenure. His address was similar to the state of the nation address last year, as it is being conducted virtually only because of COVID-19.

Left-wing protests Duterte’s Speech; bids him “Goodbye”

On the eve of Duterte’s speech, left-wing activists hung a huge banner that read “Goodbye, Duterte” on a pedestrian bridge across a highway leading to the Congress in Quezon City, as reported by the Associated Press.

The AP report suggests, a few thousand left-wing protesters gathered in a nearby university, and then marched towards Congress, but were blocked by anti-riot police units. “His years in office will forever be linked with the thousands of lives lost in extrajudicial killings, and the thousands of lives also lost amid his administration’s bungled response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros said in a statement to the AP. The ceremony is being attended by only a limited number of cabinet members and members of both houses of Congress. More than 300 legislators and top officials, who were required to get full coronavirus vaccinations, are expected to hear the address. They are physically present at the Philippine House of Representatives in Quezon City, Metro Manila. President Duterte will end his single six-year term in June next year. The national elections will be held in May 2022 to select his successor.



(With Inputs from agencies-- AP & ANI)

Image: AP