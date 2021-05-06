Philippine President Warns Against Flouting COVID Norms, Says 'violators Will Be Arrested'

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on May 5 ordered the police to arrest individuals who are not wearing face masks properly. According to CNN, Duterte, in a taped speech, noted that wearing face maks is a “critical need” and warned that violators could be detained for nine hours. He even went on to say that amid the spread of COVID-19, hospitals are swarmed with infectious patients.

Philippine Interior Secretary Eduardo Año told the media outlet he has already told the Joint Task Force COVID-19 Shield commander Police Lt. Gen. Joselito Vera Cruz and Philippine National Police chief Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar to “immediately” implement the President’s order. Año informed that health protocol violators will be given a warning first and will not be immediately arrested. But even after the reminder, if a person defies instructions, they will then be arrested.

Regarding the space for arrested violators, Año said that the officials have already ordered to convert some areas for holding and detention in a bid to avoid congestion and crowding in the detention cells. It is worth mentioning that thousands of people have been punished in the Philippines for violating COVID-19 rules since the end of March when restrictions were tightened in the capital and surrounding provinces after a spike in cases. The officials had urged police officers to fine offenders or make them do community service instead of arresting them.

However, now, President Duterte has said that police should get tough on rule-breakers and arrest those not wearing a mask properly, including those who leave their nose exposed. In his speech, Duterte said that his orders to the police are those who are not wearing their masks properly should be arrested and investigated. “It’s not for me, it’s not for us. It’s for the interest of the country so you won’t infect and you won’t be infected,” he said.

COVID-19 outbreak in the Philippines

Meanwhile, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines have already surged past one million. The country had imposed its first massive coronavirus lockdown in March last year, however, the restrictions were eased later as the country’s economy contracted by 9.6 per cent in 2020, with unemployment and hunger at their worst in years. But with a spike in infections again this year, Duterte’s administration reimposed a lockdown in the Manila region, which is the country’s financial and commercial hub with more than 25 million people.

Hospitals in the Philippines are overwhelmed, with COVID-19 patients waiting in hospital driveways, ambulances and cars. As per reports, there is also a shortage of hospital intensive care units in some cities. Amid the rising cases, Duterte and his government have been repeatedly criticised over their handling of the pandemic and the sluggish start of the vaccination campaign which has been reportedly hampered by supply problems, delivery delays and public hesitancy.

(Image: AP)