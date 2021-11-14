Philippine President's Long-time Adviser Christopher Go To Run For Top Post In 2022

Christopher Go, also known as Bong Go, is the senator of the Philippines and a former advisor to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced on Saturday that he will run for president in the 2022 elections, as per the reports of Xinhua. The 47-year-old Go registered his certificate of candidacy for vice president with the Commission on Elections under the ruling PDP-Laban party last month. However, he returned to the polling body in Manila alongside President Duterte on Saturday to amend his application, submitting his certificate of candidacy for president.

Earlier, Rodrigo Duterte's daughter Sara Duterte announced that she will be running for vice president. Go did not comment on that. According to Xinhua, earlier this week, he hinted at the revisions to his plans for the 2022 elections, telling reporters that it was Duterte's wish to revise plans. Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, a close ally of Duterte, who threw his name to run for president went to the election board on Saturday to withdraw his certificate of candidacy for president under the PDP-Laban.

Candidates for May 2022 elections can be substituted until Nov. 15

Candidates for the May 2022 elections can be substituted until November 15 according to the polling body. If a candidate dies, withdraws, or is disqualified by the polling organisation, the rules provide for substitution. In the May 2016 elections, Duterte was elected President. Philippine presidents are limited to one six-year term by the constitution. Philippine law mandates that the vice president be elected independently of the president, according to Xinhua.

Go claims that he decided to run for president to avoid being placed against Duterte-Carpio, who he said he loves, according to The Manila Times. Go's presidential campaign piqued Communications Secretary Martin Andanar's interest who went on Facebook and stated that it is almost time to say goodbye to the long wait and remarked that Bong Go is his president. Andanar also stated that, under the ruling PDP-Laban, Go did not serve as a surrogate for the presidency.

Go thanked supporters in online statement

According to The Manila Times, Go, who chairs the Senate Health Committee, thanked the supporters in an online statement and pledged to continue supporting Filipinos' health and well-being, as well as economic recovery and job development, as well as resolving the country's hunger and poverty challenges.

(Image: Twitter/@SAPBongGo)