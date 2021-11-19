Philippines: 71-year-old Church Leader Allegedly Involved In Sex Trafficking Of Children

In a shocking incident, a septuagenarian leader of a Philippines-based church was allegedly involved in various unlawful works including sex with women and underage girls. According to a report by the Associated Press, the Philippine Church leader threatened the girls with abuse and eternal damnation if they ignored to cater to the self-proclaimed "son of God".

Citing the reports of federal prosecutors, the news agency said Apollo Carreon Quiboloy and two of his top administrators are among nine people allegedly involved in the racket.

The leader pretends to be "the appointed son of God"

According to an indictment returned by a federal grand jury, three of the accused were also involved in crimes earlier. Also, the new indictment names a church administrator in Hawaii. It is worth mentioning that the 71-year-old, Quiboloy is the head of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church, established in 1985.

As per the data furnished by the church, it has at least 6 million members in around 200 countries and has its headquarters in the Van Nuys area of Los Angeles. According to local media reports, the leader of the church pretends to be "the appointed son of God". Also, he claimed he had "prevented a major earthquake" from hitting the southern Philippines some two years ago.

Philippine Church leader involved in child trafficking

According to the accusations, he was allegedly involved in sex trafficking of children, fraud and coercion, marriage fraud, money laundering, cash smuggling and visa fraud. Though the main accused is still staying in Phillippines, the mails regarding the whereabouts of Quiboloy was declined by Israelito Torreon, the church's attorney.

As per the advocate who has been looking into the case, the leader of the church and others were involved in recruiting women and girls, typically 12 to 25 years old. The recruited girls cooked his meals, cleaned his houses, massaged him and travelled with him around the world.

Further, the indictment claimed that the 71-year-old leader had had sex with minor girls of around 15 years of age on scheduled "night duty".

"They were coerced into 'night duty' under the threat of physical and verbal abuse and eternal damnation," according to the indictment.

"Quiboloy and the others also are accused of bringing church members to the US with fraudulently obtained student visas or sham marriages to solicit donations for the church's charity, based in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale," revealed the advocate associated with the case.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP