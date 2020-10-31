Philippines Begins Evacuation From High-risk Areas As World's Strongest Typhoon Approaches

People residing in high risk areas were asked to evacuate and move to safer places, keeping in mind the social distancing measures as the world’s strongest Typhoon 'Goni' approaches the Philippines. According to the reports by Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, destructive winds accompanied by heavy rains across several provinces and the capital region Metro Manila will contribute in intensifying the super typhoon in the coming hours. As per the bureau's 2pm forecast, Rolly was packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour near.

Read: Philippines: Typhoon Displaces 120,000 People, 8 Missing

Typhoon warning issues

‘“ROLLY” is likely to remain a typhoon category (185-205 km/h) by the time it makes landfall. While traversing over Luzon, “ROLLY” is likely to weaken considerably and emerge as a severe tropical storm or minimal typhoon over the West Philippine Sea’, read the report issued by the weather department. National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Director Ricardo Jalad in a virtual briefing on state-run PTV said that ‘widespread damage’ is expected even if it does not turn into a super typhoon. He added that the Typhoon is expected to reach signal no. 4 and have wind speeds of 171-220 kph.

Read: Philippines Building Sea-based Military Force To Counter Chinese Claims In South China Sea

SEVERE WEATHER BULLETIN #9

FOR: TYPHOON "#RollyPH" (GONI)

TROPICAL CYCLONE: WARNING

ISSUED AT 5:00 PM, 31 October 2020

(Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin to be issued at 8 PM today)https://t.co/czEeR99EQGhttps://t.co/XmIi5NqFA5 pic.twitter.com/uAhcYkMmTo — PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) October 31, 2020

General Flood Advisories issued at 6pm, 10/31/2020.

Reg. 7#2

Reg. 13#2 pic.twitter.com/8oU57gZl7V — PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) October 31, 2020

This comes after a strong Typhoon blew the Philippines on October 26, displacing more than 120,000 people and leaving several people missing. According to the Office of Civil Defense, typhoon Molave left at least 13 people missing. However, 5 were later rescued separately off the eastern island province of Catanduanes. As per the reports by AP, more than 1,800 cargo truck drivers, workers and passengers were stranded in ports. Some of the ports were later reopened as the weather cleared.

Read: Philippines Adamant To Defend Oil And Gas Exploration In Disputed South China Sea

Also Read: Philippines Lifts Yearslong Ban On Energy Exploration In Disputed South China Sea

(Image Credits: AP)