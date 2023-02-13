The Philippine Coast Guard has accused a Chinese ship of aiming a laser, believed to be of "military grade," at some of its crew, causing temporary blindness. The Philippine vessel also claimed that the Chinese ship made dangerous moves by coming within 137 meters of the Philippine vessel, as per a report from CNN news. The incident took place on February 6 near Ayungin Shoal in the disputed Spratly Islands.

China claims sovereignty over almost all of the South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands, which are also claimed by the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan. The Chinese Foreign Ministry claimed that the Philippine vessel had entered the waters of Renai Reef without permission. “The Chinese maritime police vessel defended China’s sovereignty and maritime order in accordance with China’s domestic law and international law,” said the Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson. The incident occured on the South China Sea, which China claims as its own. That's 1.3 million square mile.

Philippines' claim

Philippines calls the specific area where the incident occured West Philippine Sea. In 1999 it intentionally grounded a navy transport ship, the BRP Sierra Madre, on Second Thomas Shoal, which is still guarded by Filipino marines to support their claim to the region. In the February 6th incident, the Philippine ship BRP Malapascua was on a mission to provide supplies to the Sierra Madre when it was confronted by a Chinese vessel.

According to the Philippine statement, the Chinese ship used a green laser light that temporarily blinded the crew on the BRP Malapascua and made dangerous moves by coming within 150 yards of the ship. The Philippines claims that attempts to prevent their government ships from supplying food to their military personnel on the BRP Sierra Madre is a violation of Philippines' sovereign rights in this part of the West Philippine Sea. The commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard Adm. Artermio M Abu said that "Despite the dangerous maneuver of the much larger (Chinese) ships and their aggressive actions at sea, the (Philippine Coast Guard) ships will always be in the West Philippine Sea to sustain our presence and assert our sovereign rights".