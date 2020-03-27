Philippines Top Official General Felimon Santos Jr Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Authorities in the Philippines have recently revealed that Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff General Felimon Santos Jr has tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports, the news was announced on March 27 by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Santos Jr is suspected to have gotten the virus after coming into contact with another senior AFP officer who later tested positive for coronavirus.

Had already been in Quarantine

According to reports, Santos announced on March 24 that he was going into home quarantine after coming into contact with an infected colleague. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has revealed that he was in close proximity to Santos twice, on March 22 and March 23 and therefore will also be going into self-quarantine until he can be tested for coronavirus.

Philippines top medical association on March 26 announced that nine doctors have died from coronavirus. According to reports, the country’s hospitals were overwhelmed and medical professionals complained of a lack of protection on the front lines of the fight against the deadly virus. The announcement of the doctor’s deaths has heightened fears about the exact scale of the virus in the country.

Read: #NoToVIPTesting: Philippines Officials Get COVID-19 Test Despite Being Asymptomatic

Read: Sharad Pawar Urges EAM S Jaishankar To Evacuate Indian Students Stranded In Philippines

The main island of Luzon which is home to 55 million people is in its second week of the lockdown in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. As per reports, medical professionals have warned that there will be a surge in coronavirus cases. Benito Atienza, vice president of the Philippine Medical Association claims that medical professionals like doctors and nurses that were on the frontlines should be tested for the virus first as they can be carriers too. He also added that they should be tested again, seven days after the first test.

According to reports, three large hospitals in Manila have announced that they have reached capacity and thus will not and cannot accept more coronavirus patients. The hospitals also claimed that hundreds of medical staff would no longer be accepting patients after suspected exposure forced them into 14-day quarantine.

Read: Philippines Imposes Curfew And Quarantine To Contain Coronavirus

Read: Philippines: Nine Doctors Die From COVID-19, Medics Complain About Lack Of Protection