Philippines Court Allows Nobel Laureate Journalist Maria Ressa To Visit Norway

As the judge in the Philippines granted her permission to leave the country to visit Norway this month, Filipino journalist Maria Ressa will be able to claim her Nobel Peace Prize in person, as per the reports of the Guardian. Ressa, who is the CEO of Rappler, a Manila-based news website, was recognised alongside Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov for their efforts in combating disinformation and the propagation of fake news on social media.

However, Ressa is compelled to seek special permission from the court every time she travels abroad because of many pending proceedings against her and her news organisation, including a cyber-libel conviction, brought against them by President Rodrigo Duterte's administration. Supporters claim she is being singled out because she questions government policies, according to Al Jazeera.

Ressa to leave the Philippines on December 8

Ressa's plea to travel to receive the award on December 10 was allowed by the Philippine court of appeals on Friday. She will be leaving the country on December 8 to attend the awards ceremony in Norway's capital on December 10. The Filipino journalist will have to return to the Philippines on December 13. The Norwegian Nobel Committee has determined that the award ceremony this year will be held in person at Oslo City Hall. According to the Guardian, since the German journalist, Carl von Ossietzky won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1935 for exposing his country's covert postwar rearmament programme, this is the first time a journalist has received the honour.

The Philippines lost two places to 138th out of 180 nations in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index, according to the Guardian. However, the administration denies harassing the media and claims that any issues that organisations confront are legal rather than political. The United Nations on Monday asked the Philippines to allow Ressa to accept the award in Norway.

The court dismissed her request to visit her mother in 2020

In December 2020, the court dismissed Ressa's request to visit her mother, claiming that the trip was not required or urgent. Ressa, who is also a US citizen, has stated repeatedly that exile is not an option for her and that she prefers to live in the Philippines, according to Al Jazeera. Despite facing many charges and threats from Rodrigo Duterte supporters during dozens of previous travels overseas, Ressa has always returned back to the Philippines.

Image: AP