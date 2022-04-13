Philippines: Death Toll From Landslides, Floods Soars To 43; 28 Still Missing

As a summer tropical depression triggered heavy downpours for days in Philippines, the death toll from floods and landslides that hit the central and southern part of the country has surged to 43, with 28 others still missing. According to an Associated Press report, over 100 people have been wounded in the landslides in Baybay, central Leyte province, officials revealed. To rescue the missing residents, the army, police, as well as other rescuers battled mud and unstable masses of soil and rubble.

According to military and local officials, 36 people were killed in landslides that rocked six Baybay communities. Seven more individuals were killed by flooding in the central provinces of Samar and Negros Oriental, as well as the southern provinces of Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental.

The army brigade commander, Colonel Noel Vestuir, who has been assisting with the search and rescue, said, “We are saddened by this dreadful incident that caused an unfortunate loss of lives and destruction of properties,” AP reported.

Operations have been impeded by continuous rainfall and rain-induced avalanches

Additional rescuers and heavy equipment, which comprise backhoes, have reached Baybay's landslide-affected communities. However, the operations have been impeded by continuous rainfall and muddy soil. Referring to the problem, Vestuir said, “The challenge is, it is continuing to rain and we cannot immediately clear the landslide areas.”

Some locals were evacuated on Monday by the Coast Guard, police, and firemen in flooded central towns, including those who were stuck on their rooftops. Schools, as well as businesses, were halted in downtown Cebu City on Monday, and Mayor Michael Rama announced a state of calamity to enable the speedy flow of emergency funding.

It is to mention that every year, the Philippines is hit by nearly 20 storms and typhoons on average, most of which occur during the rainy season, which commences in June. In recent times, storms have struck even during the sweltering summer months.

Earlier in the month of December 2021, a major storm had destroyed the central Philippines, claiming the lives of 12 people. Authorities said that Typhoon Rai wreaked havoc on homes, hotels, and airports. According to the BBC, the super typhoon Rai had caused destructive and deadly gusts of 195 kilometres per hour as well as heavy rain.

(Image: AP)