Philippines: Death Toll From Storm Nalgae Rises To 98, 63 Missing, Says Disaster Agency

Tropical Storm Nalgae has claimed the lives of 98 people in the Philippines, left 63 others missing, and 69 others wounded, according to a bulletin from the disaster agency on Monday. According to the Xinhua report, the federal disaster agency had reported late Sunday that the death toll from catastrophic tropical storm Nalgae, which wreaked havoc on the Philippines with floods and landslides, had risen to 80. Furthermore, the majority of the missing individuals were reported in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Nalgae, according to the agency, afflicted approximately 1.2 million individuals. As of Sunday, roughly 150 roads and 60 bridges were inaccessible, most of which are in the northern Philippine area of Cagayan Valley. More than 150 cities and municipalities lost electricity over the weekend, while seven areas faced water outages.

On Sunday, residents of towns affected by flooding began to clean up, scooping muck, hosing off dirt, and removing fallen trees and branches that had been broken by the wind. According to the CNN report, several photos and videos of the search and rescue operations showed people stuck on roofs and bodies being dragged from the mud and water.

A 'state of calamity' has been announced due to the storm

In addition to this, the storm was most severe in the southern provinces and cities. On Mindanao island, in the city of Cotabatao, where the storm has impacted over 67,000 people, a "state of calamity" has been announced. According to the disaster council, the neighbouring town of Upi, which has a population of just 60,000, has been completely submerged, forcing thousands of residents to seek higher ground, CNN reported.

Furthermore, an official on Sunday stated that people lost their lives when a massive mudslide triggered by a storm buried them alive as they fled for higher ground toward a mountain in a coastal Philippine village.

As per the PTI report, one of the hardest-hit areas by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which blasted the northwest Philippines early on Sunday, is Kusiong village in southern Maguindanao province. At least 18 dead bodies have been pulled out by rescuers from the massive muddy mound that now covers much of the village.

Naguib Sinarimbo, the interior minister for a Muslim autonomous region governed by former separatist guerrillas, noted that officials fear that 80 to 100 additional people, including entire families, may have been buried by the flood or wiped away by flash floods in Kusiong between Thursday night and early Friday.

This year, the Philippines have been hit by 16 tropical cyclones, including Nalgae. Before dawn on Saturday, it crashed into the island province of Catanduanes in the Bicol area.

(Image: AP)