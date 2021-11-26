Philippines Denies China's Demand To Remove Vessel From Disputed South China Sea Shoal

In a recent development, the Philippines Defence Chief has refused the demand of China to remove its outpost on a disputed South China Sea shoal. The country’s defence chief asserted that Chinese coast guard ships need to leave the country and stop creating blockades for Manila’s supply boats, according to AP. Reportedly, the Philippine forces have kept a grounded warship as an outpost on the disputed South China Sea. The vessel remains grounded on the shoal since 1999.

Philippines Defence Secretary says Second Thomas shoal lies in region of their country

Philippines Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana underlined that the Second Thomas shoal lies in the region of the Philippines under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Lorenzana stated that a 2016 ruling by an UN-backed tribunal had also refused to acknowledge the claims of China to the waterway. According to AP, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the Philippines to “honour its commitment” and remove the outpost on Ren’ai Jiao, which the Chinese authorities use for the shoal.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs further stated that they had permitted the Manila’s boats to supply food and other essential things to Philippines forces at the shoal as a humanitarian gesture. The Defence Chief of the Philippines, however, refused to acknowledge the commitment of the Philippines government to remove its vessel that remains grounded since 1999, according to AP. Last week, the Chinese coast guards reportedly used water cannons in order to stop two supply boats that were sent by the Philippine security department.

This week, the Philippine navy was able to send supplies and security personnel to the Sierra Madre without any major occurrence. The movement took place after Philippines Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana talked to China's envoy to Manila. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte also criticised the Chinese blockade. The Chinese President did not respond to Duterte's statement.

(Inputs from AP0

(Image: AP)