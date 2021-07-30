Philippines' Duterte Restores Key Pact Governing US Troops' Presence In The Country

According to defense ministers of the United States and the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte has restored a crucial pact governing US troop's presence in the Southeast Asian country. The decision had raised concerns in both Washington and Manila. Thousand of US troops rotate in and out of the Philippines for drills and war drills, according to the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA). As the United States and its allies face a China that is becoming more assertive, it has gained in importance. He said he didn't know why Duterte reversed his decision but made it after meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Manila on Thursday.

Decision based on "maintaining the Philippines' central strategic interests"

Harry Roque, the spokesperson for Duterte, said the decision was based on "maintaining the Philippines' central strategic interests" as well as "clarity regarding the US' obligations and commitments under the MDT (Mutual Defense Treaty) “. Aside from providing stability to both countries, Duterte's decision will have little impact on the ground because the pact had not been terminated. United States allies with the Philippines and several military agreements rely on VFA funding. He made the promise after the United States denied a visa to a Filipino senator, an ally of Duterte. In the past, he has pushed back the expiration date several times, most recently last month.

U.S. troops' rotation is critical not only to Philippine security but also to China's aggressive behavior in the region. “(Duterte’s decision) opens up important possibilities to strengthen the alliance that was otherwise closed,” said Greg Poling, of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Tensions between the Philippines and China have persisted for decades because of the South China Sea territorial claims. The US warned China this month that an attack on Philippine forces in the South China Sea would trigger a 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty between the United States and the Philippines. The unpredictability of Duterte's actions, on the other hand, still remains a matter of question.

The celebrations are premature because (the VFA) will continue to be threatened as long as Duterte remains in office, according to Aaron Connelly of the International Institute for Strategic Studies. Despite Duterte's not being allowed a second chance to run for president, the Filipino party have urged him to run again for vice president in the 2022 elections.