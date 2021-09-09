Philippines' Duterte To Run For VP In 2022, To Continue 'crackdown' On Drugs, Insurgents

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will run for vice president next year to continue his crackdown against drugs and insurgents, according to the PDP-Laban party’s official statement. Duterte on 8 September accepted his party's nomination for the Vice Presidency despite that the leader has been barred under the constitution from contesting for another term. "I will run for vice president," Duterte told the press late Tuesday in a pre-recorded speech, adding that his party PDP-Laban had made an announcement earlier and that he has agreed to contest for the position.

"I will continue the crusade. I'm worried about the drugs, insurgency -- well, number one is insurgency, then criminality, drugs," the incumbent leader said. He added that his decision to contest for the second term was driven by the love of country. "It is really because I want to see the continuity of my efforts even though I may not be the one giving direction, I might be able to help," Duterte told a press conference on Wednesday. "I may not have the power to give the direction or guidance, but I can always express my views in public,” he said.

Decision taken ahead of assembly to endorse 'Bong' Go as presidential candidate

Duerte’s decision to run for vice president came ahead of the national assembly scheduled on 8 September organised by the ruling PDP-Laban party to endorse Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, a presidential candidate for the May 2022 elections. A boxer-turned-senator Manny Pacquiao’s party, although, labelled Duterte ticket a “smokescreen" alleging that the Philippines leader will be running for vice presidency to safeguard his reputation. Philippines leaders are allowed to hold office for up to one six-year term, and Duerte’s tenure is set to expire in June 2022.

Executive vice president of the ruling PDP-Laban party, Karlo Nograles, told the reporters that by running for the office of the Vice President, Duerte was actually making “the sacrifice” and heeding "the clamor of the people,” as the act will “guarantee continuity of the administration’s programs during the past five years.” Duterte, who is renowned for his campaign against illegal drugs, faces the possibility of a probe by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity as his crackdown may have allegedly resulted in thousands of deaths with "near impunity," the UN stated in a report. Critics and opposition lawmakers, meanwhile, condemned Duerte’s decision saying that the Philippines strongman intends to cling on to power even after his presidential term concludes.