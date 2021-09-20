Philippines Elections: Boxer Manny Pacquiao Announces Nomination For Presidential Run

Philippine’s boxer turned politician Manny Pacquiao, Sunday, said that he will run for the country’s upcoming presidential elections. Accepting his nomination in a formal ceremony, the 42-year-old senator reckoned that the time had come to challenge the leadership. Notably, Pacquiao has been a staunch critic of the incumbent president Rodrigo Duterte and has lambasted him for his close ties with China.

"The time is now -- we are ready to rise to the challenge of leadership," he said at the National Assembly held by anti-Duterte faction of ruling party PDP-Laban.

‘Have you ever experienced hunger?’

Pacquiao is a celebrated national hero, majorly due to his humility and for hauling himself out of poverty to become one of the world’s greatest boxers. On Sunday, he asked, “For those asking what are my qualifications, have you ever experienced hunger? Have you ever experienced having nothing to eat, to borrow money from your neighbours or to wait for leftovers at a food stall? The Manny Pacquiao that is in front of you was moulded by poverty." According to analysts, anti- poverty and anti-corruption measures are expected to make the majority of Pacquiao’s election manifesto.

The pacific archipelago is set to hold its Presidential elections starting 9 May next year. The Fillipino constitution forbids the president to run for a second term. Earlier in August, Duterte announced that he will run for the vice presidency, triggering criticism that the move was made to ensure his stronghold on power. The opposition has pointed out that Duterte's nomination for the number 2 position in the country could serve as a backdoor for the presidential position. They tout a scenario wherein Duterte's close ally Christopher "Bong" Go could win the polls and then resign, enabling Duterte to shield himself from possible legal actions when he leaves office. "This is really part of the scheme of the Duterte clique to extend not only influence but control of the government," said opposition Congressman Carlos Zarate.

"I will run as vice president, then I will continue the crusade. Number one is insurgency, then criminality, drugs," Duterte said in a late night weekly national address. "I may not have the power to give direction or guidance but I can always express my views in public,” he added.

Image: AP