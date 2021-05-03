Philippines FM Swears At Beijing In Aggressive Tweet, Asks To 'get Out' Of South China Sea

Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin on April 3 launched an unusually aggressive tweet blasting China for its activities in the South China Sea. The expletive-laced tweet marked latest exchange in a war of words amid the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Taking to Twitter, Locsin demanded that China's vessels to get out of disputed waters as Beijing continues its drill.

In his tweet, the Philippine Foreign Minister blamed China for ruining "friendship" adding that "You’re like an ugly oaf." Further, Locsin let loose of his words and asked China to "get the f**k out" of the disputed waters. His comments came after the Philippines' protests for the "illegal" presence of hundreds of Chinese boats inside the 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Philipines attacks China over South China Sea

In his second tweet, the FM remained unsparing as he launched a brutal verbal attack against China amid a territorial dispute. He asked: "What is it so hard to understand about Duterte’s UN declaration that the Arbitral Award made all maritime features Philippines; no one else’s?"

He doesn’t have a uterus. If he tried to give birth to a Chinese province it would be a ball of crap at best and the end of the regime. What is it so hard to understand about Duterte’s UN declaration that the Arbitral Award made all maritime features Philippines; no one else’s? — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) May 3, 2021

Earlier on April 3, the Philippine foreign ministry accused China's coast guard of "shadowing, blocking, dangerous manoeuvres, and radio challenges of the Philippine coast guard vessels." On April 2, the Philippines vowed to continue maritime exercises in the South China Sea as China demanded that it stop actions waring of disputes.

While Philipines continued to address China as a "friend", the current tensions between the two nations started after more than 200 Chinese vessels were spotted at Whitsun Reef in early March. While the Philippine government demanded the vessels leave, China refused and claimed that it owns the reef. The Philippine government says the reef is within an internationally recognised offshore zone where Manila has exclusive rights to exploit fisheries, oil, gas and other resources. Amid the ongoing tensions. the United States showed support to Manila saying that it will stand by the Philippines.