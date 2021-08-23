Philippines Gives Approval To Russia's Sputnik Light COVID Vaccine Under Emergency Use

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said that the Philippines' Food and Drug Administration approved the single-component Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine under the emergency use authorization procedure on Monday, 23 August 2021. Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of RDIF, stated, "the approval of Sputnik Light by the regulatory authorities of the Philippines allows for expanding national vaccine portfolio through adding another Russian coronavirus vaccine, which has demonstrated safety and high efficacy in many countries. A single-shot Sputnik Light has efficacy higher than that of many foreign two-dose vaccines and enables to vaccinate more people in a shorter time frame."

Sputnik Light is the component of Sputnik V vaccine

The first component of the Sputnik V vaccine is the Sputnik Light vaccine, which is based on human adenovirus serotype 26. RDIF noted that vaccination with Sputnik Light will assist the Philippines in drastically lowering infection rates and establishing herd immunity in a short period of time. Under the emergency use authorization procedure, the two-dose Sputnik V vaccination was licenced in the Philippines in March 2021. Sputnik V has been approved in 69 countries with a combined population of more than 3.7 billion people.

RDIF further said, "Sputnik Light is safe and highly effective as demonstrated by the real-world vaccination data in a number of countries. In particular, the data from the Ministry of Health of the Buenos Aires province (Argentina) shows 78.6-83.7 per cent efficacy among the elderly. In Paraguay, Sputnik Light is 93.5 per cent effective during the ongoing vaccination campaign according to the country's Ministry of Health."

Argentina, Azerbaijan, and the United Arab Emirates are doing studies on the combination of Sputnik Light with other vaccinations, while Russia and Belarus have given their approval. Sputnik Light has been shown to be effective against all new coronavirus variants in laboratory studies by the Gamaleya Center, and it is consistent with regular vaccine storage and logistics standards.

No long-term negative effects from Sputnik Light

Sputnik Light vaccine, according to RDIF, is based on a human adenoviral vector platform that has been shown to be safe and efficacious with no long-term negative effects. The efficacy of a single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine was found to be 79.4 per cent, which is higher than the efficacy of several two-dose vaccines.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image- ANI/ Unsplash