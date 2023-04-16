Philippines, India And US Must Lead Digital Public Infrastructure Initiatives, Says Manila

Philippines Parliament Speaker Ferdinand Martin G Romualdez proposed to build digital public infrastructure with the US and India on the sidelines of the 2023 Spring Meeting of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"It is very important for the Philippines, India and the US to lead in this digital public infrastructure initiative because nations have much to gain from this," read the statement from the Philippines House of Representatives. The Filipino also spoke with Nandan Nilekani, founder of the Indian IT conglomerate, Infosys.

Malaking karangalan na maimbita tayo sa mga pormal na diskusyon kaugnay ng ginaganap na World Bank-International Monetary Fund Spring Meeting dito sa Washington, D.C.



The Philippines wants to ramp up digital transformation

Creating open digital platforms, he argued, "is very much aligned with the campaign promise of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to speed up the country's digital transformation." He further added, "This is the reason why the House of Representatives has passed the E-Governance/E-Government Bill, which seeks to shift the entire bureaucracy to the digital space for faster and transparent delivery of services, and better engagement with the public."

On March 6, an e-governance bill was passed by the House of Representatives after the third reading. The Senate's equivalent measure is now in committee. The digitisation of paper records and procedures, if made legislation, is anticipated to promote collaboration between the public and commercial sectors to increase business accessibility.

India introduced Digital India Mission to go digital

"Digitalization will prove to be the panacea to the economic problems left behind by COVID-19," Speaker Romualdez said. Over 55% of the worldwide outsourcing market is accounted for by the information technology and business process management sectors in India.

To concentrate on leveraging technology and digitization to improve governance, the Indian government introduced the Digital India Mission in 2015. In the meantime, the US Agency for International Development allocated USD 18 million in January to support Philippine small and medium-sized businesses in accelerating their digitization transition.

Romualdez revealed that IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva wished the Philippines and its robust economy well during the occasion. "She is very, very delighted with our attendance and presence during the Spring Meeting of the IMF here in Washington D.C. We look forward to further interaction with the IMF, World Bank, and other leading financial institutions," said Romualdez.