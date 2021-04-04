Philippines Lambasts China For 'utter Disregard' Of International Law Over South China Sea

The Philippines Defence Minister on April 4 accused China of planning to occupy more “features” in the disputed South China Sea as tensions between both nations escalate over Beijing’s territorial claims in the waters. China claims almost all of the South China Sea which is a resource-rich area and has even asserted its stance by building up several small shoals and reefs into military bases with airstrips along with other port facilities. On Sunday, Philippines Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana lambasted China for its "utter disregard" of the international law.

Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei all have their respective rival claims to the waters that incorporate several strategically crucial shipping lanes and could potentially even harbour oil and gas deposits. The diplomatic war of words between China and the Philippines stemmed last month from a fleet of more than 200 Chinese ships after parking at Whitsun Reef off the Philippines is now scattered across the Spratly Islands.

Philippines Discovers 'Illegal' Structures In Union Banks

The Philippines on April 1 said that it has discovered ‘illegally built structures on features in the Union Banks which is a series of reefs in the South China Sea. The structures are discovered near where Manila has already located a flotilla of Chinese fishes vessels that are allegedly manned by militias and gathered only recently.

As per CNN report, the Philippines military on Thursday said that the structures were spotted during the maritime patrols conducted on March 30. However, it did not give the exact location of the structures or any more details as to who was behind erecting them in the South China Sea. The Philippines military only said that the structures’ presence violated international law.

China has been previously accused of using its vast fishing fleet to help assert its territorial claims throughout the 1.3 million square miles of the South China Sea. Reportedly, China has dismissed accusations of operations as an irregular naval force as groundless.

Union Banks that the Philippines calls the Pagkakaisa Banks also has Whitsun Reef, called Julian Felipe Reef by Manila. The reef is actually a part of the Spratly Islands archipelago and is claimed by both the Philippines and China. The Philippines claims that it falls inside the country’s exclusive economic zone and even United Nations (UN) ruled in 2016 that China’s claim to virtually all of the South China Sea. However, China has refused to adhere to the recognition.

(Image credits: AP)