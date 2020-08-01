Philippines Leader Rodrigo Duterte Recommends Petrol To Disinfect Masks, Critics Hit Back

In a shocking incident, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday, July 31 recommended people to use gasoline as a disinfectant for face masks.

In a televised address, Duterte asked people to go to the gas station and disinfect their face covering with ‘some drops’. He also stressed that he was not joking and was very serious about his advice.

While calling his dangerous technique 'true', Duterte asked the public to go to a gas station and have 'some drops'. He further stressed that he is 'not joking' or 'kidding' about it.

This is not the first time that the outspoken leader gave such advice, as just last week, Duterte was reported to have made a similar remark about using petrol on masks if cleansing agents were unavailable.

Soon after his advice, the Philippines President’s spokesperson claimed that it was a joke and reminded the public that Duterte 'often says things in jest'.

Meanwhile, Jose Santiago, President of the Philippine Medical Association, while speaking to a media outlet said that one can not use gasoline as a disinfectant. Santiago added that inhaling the gasoline may cause harm and could lead to more problems like respiratory disease.

After Duterte’s comments, several opponents also blasted him and called his advice ‘dangerous’. Senator Risa Hontiveros urged people not to try it home and reiterated that gasoline and diesel should not be used in disinfecting.

Trump’s dangerous claim on disinfectants

Duterte is not the only leader to make such dangerous claims, Earlier this year US President Donald Trump also suggested using 'disinfectant injections' against the COVID-19 infection. Trump also made a cure claim of using disinfectants and ultraviolet light to root out COVID-19 infection.

Trump said, “And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, there a way we can do something by an injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that. So, that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me.”

