On Tuesday, the Philippines lodged a complaint with the Chinese embassy in Manila. The complaint was about the use of lasers by the Chinese coast guard against a Philippine vessel near a disputed South China Sea reef. According to a report from South China Morning Post, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs characterised the incident as a danger to the country's sovereignty and security. Beijing, on the other hand, justified its behavior as "professional and restrained".

“These acts of aggression by China are disturbing and disappointing as it closely follows the state visit to China of [Philippine] President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr in early January during which he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to manage maritime differences through diplomacy and dialogue,” said foreign affairs spokeswoman Teresita Daza. Philippines' statement comes after Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin's statement that the incident on February 6th occured after Philippine coast guard "intruded'' without permission. The incident has occurred near the Second Thomas Shoal.

US calls China's actions 'provocative'

The incident involving the laser is the latest indication of the growing tensions in the region. The US State Department has expressed support for the Philippines and condemned China's actions as "provocative and unsafe". The US has reiterated its commitment to upholding the rules-based international maritime order and reminded China that an armed attack on the Philippines would trigger the US-Philippines mutual defense treaty. The State Department also accused China of directly threatening regional peace and stability, violating freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. Despite the incident straining Philippine-Chinese relations, the two sides have been communicating through diplomatic channels, with China urging the Philippines to avoid actions that could escalate the dispute or make the situation more complex.

A look at the what happened

So, what actually happened that has led to all this tension? Well, a Chinese ship with hull number 5,205 attempted to prevent the Filipino vessel BRP Malapascua from reaching Second Thomas Shoal to deliver supplies to Filipino troops stationed there. The Chinese ship dangerously approached the Malapascua and shone a green military grade laser light at the crew, causing temporary blindness. The Philippine Coast Guard condemned the actions that endangered the safety of everyone, regardless of nationality. Second Thomas Shoal, also known as Renai Shoal in Chinese, Ayungin Shoal in Tagalog, and Bãi Cỏ Mây in Vietnamese, is a submerged coral atoll in the contested Spratly Islands claimed by Beijing, Taipei, Manila, and Hanoi.