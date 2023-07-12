Philippines Mulls Rise In Defence Budget To Tackle China's ‘harassment’ Near Disputed Reef

The Philippines is contemplating a potential rise in its defence budget in response to Chinese "harassment" of the nation's ships near a reef in the disputed South China Sea as Beijing cautioned that any efforts to involve a third party in resolving the maritime dispute might escalate the resource-abundant waterway into a "sea of war", reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

SCMP quoted Filipino Representative Joey Salceda, head of the ways and means committee, who said Congress should be informed about the progress made by the Department of National Defence in enhancing maritime capabilities before approving the military budget for the upcoming year.

Salceda further urged the department to clarify the resources needed to attain a sufficient level of readiness in addressing China's aggression. He also mentioned that his panel has the financial capacity to increase funding while actively seeking additional assistance from European countries.

“It doesn’t matter what we can afford. We can explore different sources,” he said. “What matters is how far we have gone and what steps we still need to take.”

Salceda stated that Manila plans to acquire the US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System and India's BrahMos anti-ship cruise missiles this year in order to enhance its military capabilities. This move is aimed at bolstering the Philippines' military posture. Additionally, the coastguard has pledged to increase patrols in order to "drive away" numerous Chinese fishing vessels near the resource-rich Recto Bank in the South China Sea.

Chinese Coast Guard ship obstructs Philippine Coast Guard vessel

On July 5, the Philippines lodged allegations against China's coast guard, accusing them of engaging in harassment, obstruction, and "dangerous maneuvers" directed towards Philippine vessels.

Philippine coast guard boats were assisting a naval operation on June 30 when they were "constantly followed, harassed, and obstructed by the significantly larger Chinese coast guard vessels", Philippine coast guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela, said in a tweet.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the Second Thomas Shoal, which is a submerged reef that the Philippines claims sovereignty over. The Philippines maintains a small number of troops who reside on a dilapidated American ship from World War Two deliberately grounded in 1999 as a symbol of their claim.

In response to the incident, China countered that the Philippine coast guard had entered its waters without authorisation.

China asserts its sovereignty over nearly the entire South China Sea by delineating a "nine-dash line" on its maps, which encroaches upon the exclusive economic zones (EEZ) of Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia. However, in 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled that the "nine-dash line" has no legal foundation.

"The Chinese coast guard vessels carried out law enforcement activities in accordance with the law to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime order," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular press conference.