Three decades after his father was overthrown in a popular uprising, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Thursday, June 30 sworn in as the president of the Philippines. During his oath ceremony in Manila, he asserted that his nation would "go far under my watch". The 64-year-old leader, who appointed himself as agriculture minister, also vowed to prioritise food sufficiency, stating that "the role of agriculture cries for the urgent attention that its neglect and misdirection now demands", as per CGTN.

The son of former Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos succeeded Rodrigo Duterte, who acquired international notoriety for his violent drug campaign and has threatened to execute suspected traffickers once he leaves office, Channel News Asia reported.

“I once knew a man who saw what little have been achieved since independence in a land of people with greatest potential for achievement and yet they were poor but he got it done. Sometimes with the needed support, sometimes without, so will it be with his son,” Marcos said in his inaugural address. “You will get no excuses from me,” he said.

During the inauguration, which took place at midday on the steps of the National Museum in Manila, activists and survivors of the martial law-era under his father protested Marcos Jr.’s inauguration. As per the Associated Press report, thousands of police personnel, which included snipers, SWAT commandos, and anti-riot contingents, were stationed in the bayside tourist area to provide security.

Marcos Jr. and his running mate, daughter of outgoing President Sara Duterte, won last month's election by a landslide. At the public ceremony, Marcos Jr. swore an oath in front of hundreds of local and foreign guests, including United States Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and China's Vice President Wang Qishan.

In a speech that repeated his unifying campaign promises, Marcos Jr. pledged to advance the nation under his leadership with policies that would benefit all citizens. He also thanked the voters for giving him what he termed "the biggest electoral mandate in the history of Philippine democracy," Channel News Asia reported.

Besides this, in front of his family at his inauguration, the Philippine president remarked, "You will not be disappointed, so do not be afraid.” He further added, “This is a historic moment for us all". "By your vote, you rejected the politics of division," he pointed.

Philippines President Marcos Jr. also complimented his late father's administration, which opponents have characterised as a 'dark' time of corruption and human rights violations.

According to The Guardian report, Marcos Jr. received nearly 30 million votes, which is over double the number of votes his closest rival, Leni Robredo, a former human rights attorney and current vice president, received. In addition, an unofficial count showed that BongBong had won more votes than the required 27.5 million for a majority, opening the door for the Marcos family to retake power.

(Image: AP)