Philippines Polls: Late Dictator's Son Ferdinand Marcos Jr Wins Presidential Election

The son of former Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos has won the presidential election in his nation. According to a Sky News report, it is the country's first majority victory since Ferdinand Marcos's two-decade rule ended in 1986 with a revolution. Ferdinand Marcos Jr has achieved a landslide presidential election win, marking a remarkable turnaround for one of the nation's most infamous political families, The Guardian reported.

With over 90% of the ballots counted following Philippines polls, Marcos Jr secured about 30 million votes, more than double his closest competitor, current Vice President as well as a former human rights lawyer, Leni Robredo, The Guardian reported.

Apart from this, an unofficial calculation revealed that Marcos, who is also known as BongBong, had received more than 27.5 million votes which is needed for a majority, paving the way for the Marcos family to return to power. while, according to the unofficial Commission on Elections (COMELEC) figures, Marcos Jr has received 29.9 million votes on Monday night, Sky News reported.

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Junior's remarks following Philippines polls

Further, on Facebook, Marcos told his supporters in a statement, “I hope you won't get tired of trusting us. We have plenty of things to do, an endeavour as large as this does not involve one person."

On Monday night, supporters were seen sporting red shirts, which is his campaign colour, and were waving the Philippine flag. They assembled outside his Mandaluyong City offices, The Guardian reported. In a late-night video address, Marcos lauded volunteers as well as political leaders who have "cast their lot" to them and said before celebrating, "Let's wait until it is very clear until the count reaches 100%”.

In addition to this, during 1986’s People Power revolution, Marcos Sr was deposed, and his family was disgracefully airlifted by helicopter from the presidential palace and was exiled. Despite its downfall, the Marcos family emerged from exile in the 1990s as a strong political force, keeping its power through immense money and extensive connections, Sky News reported.

Throughout his campaign, Marcos Jr has denied recognising human rights violations and his family's unexplainable wealth accumulated under his father's dictatorship, instead, he called for national unity throughout the campaign. His sister, Imee, is presently a senator, and previously he was a governor, congressman, and senator.

Furthermore, the winner of the nation's presidential election will assume office on June 30 for a single six-year term as head of a south-east Asian country that has been plagued by COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns over the past two years.

(Image: AP)