Philippines: Presidential Aspirant Marcos Jr Takes 'cocaine Test' After Duterte's Claims

Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Romualdez Marcos Jr, the son of the former president Ferdinand Emmanuel Edralin Marcos Sr has tested for 'cocaine'. He took the drug test after the Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had accused an unnamed presidential candidate of using the cocaine drug, reported CNN Philippines. The announcement about taking the drug test was made by Marcos Jr.

Revealing the details, Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Romualdez Marcos Jr in a statement stated that he took a 'cocaine test' on Monday. His party has informed that Marcos Jr tested negative for the drug test. Furthermore, they mentioned that they had submitted the report of the test to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation. As per the CNN report, Marcos counsel stated that the test was done in St Luke's Medical Centre Global City.

Marcos Jr takes drug test

The former senator, Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Romualdez Marcos Jr in an interview with AnthonyTaberna confirmed testing for the illegal drug and further revealed that he got a negative result, as per the report. He added that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was not referring to him, however, he has undergone a test to assure people that he is against the drugs that are not allowed in the country. The decision of taking the test comes after Duterte had alleged that a presidential aspirant was using 'cocaine'.

Last week, Duterte had claimed that the alleged cocaine user was a 'weak leader'. While Duterte did not disclose the name, however, he mentioned that the person is the son of a well-known person. Reportedly, after a few days, Duterte had alleged that Marcos is a 'weak leader' and a 'spoiled child.' The President on Monday had said that the presidential aspirant who was using cocaine has been taking illegal materials on private planes and yachts.

Philippine martial law victims oppose Marcos Jr

Philippine activists who were in prison and tortured during Ferdinand Marcos martial law have urged the Election Commission to disqualify his son Marcos Jr from running for Presidential position in 2022. Approximately 18 petitioners have voiced worries that Marcos Jr might make it difficult for them to live if he becomes president of the country. The new petition filed by the people has mentioned the same claims that an initial complaint filed by rights groups had cited. The rights groups have mentioned that Marcos Jr. has been convicted of tax evasion, however, in his candidacy papers, he had never been liable for a criminal offence.

