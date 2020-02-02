Philippines Reports First Death From Coronavirus Outside China

The Philippines has become the first country in the world that has confirmed the death from coronavirus outside mainland China, suggest reports. The death toll from the deadly coronavirus has reportedly surged to at least 304 Saturday, confirmed the Chinese officials to the reports.

As the country imposed travel restrictions to curb the contagion from the Wuhan 2019-nCoV disease, a 44-year-old man, who reportedly arrived from Wuhan, China succumbed to his worsening condition from the Virus in a hospital in Manila, Philippines. According to the reports, the man was brought for medical assistance after experiencing fever, cough and breathing problems, then later developed pneumonia-like symptoms.

Rabindra Abeyasinghe, the World Health Organization representative to the Philippines, told the media that this was the first instance of death reported by a country outside mainland China. However, what needs to be taken into mind is that this was not a locally acquired case, he added. Abeyasinghe emphasized that the patient had come to the Philippines from the Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak of the deadly virus.

2 confirmed cases of the virus in Philippines

Philippines authorities have so far confirmed two confirmed cases of the virus, the other reportedly a woman that arrived with the patient who lost his life to coronavirus. The woman is a confirmed case of the virus infection as she arrived from Wuhan, and remains in hospital quarantined in Manilla.

The countries across the globe have reportedly stepped up the containment efforts and precautionary measures as the World Health Organization declared coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency. As the death toll spiked to a shocking 304, all reported in Central Hubei province by the Chinese officials, countries worldwide have airlifted their citizens from the mainland China and quarantined them in order to curb any further contamination from the disease within the territory. China has confirmed 2,590 new infection cases across the country surging the figures to a new 14,380.

