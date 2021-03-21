Philippines Reports Over 200 Chinese Fishing Vessels With 'militias' Near A Disputed Reef

More than 200 Chinese fishing vessels have been spotted at a reef in the South China Sea that is a disputed territory between Beijing and Manila. According to the Associated Press, the Philippine government has raised concern about the presence of the Chinese fishing vessels, which they believe is being crewed by militias. The Philippine government body, which monitors the area, has said that the vessels have not engaged in any fishing activity since they anchored at the reef.

China violates international ruling

The Philippine government on Saturday informed that 220 Chinese fishing vessels were spotted by the country’s coast guards on March 7, anchored in a line-like formation ever since. The boats were seen at Whitsun Reef, which is known as Julian Felipe in the Philippines, a boomerang-shaped coral region 324 kilometers west of Bataraza town in Palawan province. According to the report, the area lies in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Philippines.

The Philippine government released pictures of the vessels, where boats can be seen lined up. The government has said that the presence of the vessels is of great concern due to risk of potential overfishing and destruction of the marine environment in the region. “Still waiting for the order to fire. I listen only to Generals,” Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Teodoro Locsin Jr. said on Twitter when asked if the Philippines would file a formal protest with China.

Whitsun Reef is part of Union Banks, a resource-rich drowned archipelago in the South China Sea, which is presently claimed by China, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Brunei. China, with a far superior military, has been using pressure tactics for years to stake claim on the reef despite an international arbitration ruling in favour of the Philippines. Critics suggest that the recent deployment of fishing boats is another technique to put pressure on the Philippines and other nations who claim the disputed archipelago.

(Image Credit: AP)