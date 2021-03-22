Philippines Tells China To 'stop Incursion' & Recall Boats From Violating Maritime Rights

After at least 200 Chinese flagged vessels entered the territorial waters surrounding the disputed Whitsun Reef to anchor in a line off due to turbulent weather, the Philippines threatened China to ‘immediately’ evacuate its union reef’s exclusive economic zone EEZ. Accusing Beijing of ‘incursion’ and “provocative action of militarizing the area” Philippines’ defense secretary Delfin Lorenzana warned the People’s Liberation Army Navy to “immediately recall these boats”. Lorenzana accused the Chinese vessels of “violating maritime rights” and encroaching into Manila’s sovereign territory. He threatened retaliation to China’s “provocative move” with military actions if the boats were not immediately recalled.

"We call on the Chinese to stop this incursion and immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory," Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, Philippine Coast Guard issued a statement, stating that PRC had anchored its maritime militia vessels near spartly islands, along the atoll's reefs since March 7. The boomerang-shaped ‘Whitsun Reef’ is situated at about 175 nautical miles (324 kilometers) west of Bataraza town in the western Philippine province of Palawan. The Philippines lays territorial claims on the shallow reef and recognizes it as ‘Julian Felipe Reef’, although the reef is also claimed by China.

[220 Chinese vessels are seen moored at Whitsun Reef, South China Sea. Credit: AP]

[Image Credit: AP]

Following the reports, Philippine military spokesman Marine Major General Edgard Arevalo warned China that Manila’s military forces were conducting air patrols to validate the incursion reports. Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff, Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana told Philippines TV networks that Chinese vessels had still not deterred from the region, adding “we’re counting the boats”. Philippines military forces will ensure abidance to international laws and the preservation of the status quo in the West Philippine Sea, he warned.

Philippines' National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) said in a statement: “Despite clear weather at the time, the Chinese vessels massed at the reef showed no actual fishing activities and had their full white lights turned on during nighttime.” The statement further continued, “In consonance with the Philippine commitment to the United Nations Convention for the Law of the Sea or UNCLOS, the [Manila] government shall continue to peacefully and proactively pursue its initiatives on environmental protection, food security and freedom of navigation in the West Philippine Sea as part of its overall national security policy.”

China’s new Coast Guard regulation

The sight of the fleet of Chinese vessels comes in the aftermath of China’s new Coast Guard regulation that states the PLA can “take all necessary measures, including the use of weapons, when [China's] national sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction are being illegally infringed upon by foreign organizations or individuals at sea." At a press conference on Monday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters that Whitsun Reef was part of the Spratly Islands and it is one of the "main archipelagoes" in the South China Sea, which China claims in its entirety.

“Recently, due to the sea conditions, some Chinese fishing boats have taken shelter from the wind near the Whitsun Reef. I think it is very normal and hope all parties can look at it rationally," Hua said, according to AP.

Despite the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) that identifies Paracel Islands and Spratly Islands’ territorial waters as ‘international’ China lays maritime claims on 90 percent, 1.3 million square miles of the South China Sea with belligerence against smaller island nations of Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Malaysia.

[China has built airstrips and bases on man-made islands in the Spratly Islands maritime region. Credit: AP]

(Images Credit: The Associated Press)