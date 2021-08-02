Philippines To Extend Night Curfew In Manila; COVID Delta Variant Surge Raises Concern

Amid the rise in Delta variant of COVID-19 cases, the Philippines government has announced extension of night curfew in Manila. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in an online briefing, informed that the COVID-19 cases have been rising in the country, reported Xinhua. Vergeire added that the people hospitalised due to COVID-19 has also increased.

Night curfew in Manila

Vergeire announced that Metro Manila will impose lockdown on Friday to curb the spread of the Delta variant. Vergeire added that Metro Manila mayors will enforce curfew hours from 8 pm to 4 pm to limit the people's movement in the capital city, as per the report. It is worth mentioning that the government has imposed lockdown for the second time in a year to control the spread of COVID-19.

The Philippines Department of Health on August 2 report 8,167 additional coronavirus cases, taking the country's overall cases to 1,605,762. The active cases in the country stands at 62,615. The people who have recovered stands at 9,095, bringing the number to 1,515,054. The total number of deaths reported due to COVID-19 were 77 taking the overall tally to 28,093.

Ngayong 4 PM, Agosto 2, 2021, ang Department of Health ay nakapagtala ng 8,167 na karagdagang kaso ng COVID-19. Samantala ay mayroon namang naitalang 9,095 na gumaling at 77 na pumanaw.



Sa kabuuang bilang ng mga naitalang kaso sa bansa, 3.9% (62,615) ang aktibong kaso, pic.twitter.com/qG4RM6U9ax — Department of Health (@DOHgovph) August 2, 2021

It is worth noting that the Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has been urging people of the country to get vaccinated. In his televised address on July 29, Duterte has warned that the people who refuse to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 will not be allowed to leave their homes. Duterte mentioned that there is no law mandating the vaccine restriction but added that he is ready to face lawsuits to keep viruses off the streets. Last month, the Philippines president had threatened to order the arrest of people who refuse COVID-19 vaccination. In his televised address, Duterte told the people to leave the country if they would not cooperate with efforts to end the public health emergency.

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay

Inputs from AP