Philippines Typhoon: 12 Dead, Several Trapped On Rooftops Following Massive Floods

After a powerful typhoon destroyed the central Philippines, nearly 12 people have lost their lives in severe floods further leaving inhabitants to be trapped on rooftops. Typhoon Rai have destroyed properties along with a hotel and an airport, authorities reported. As per BBC, the super typhoon Rai had decreased considerably after crashing on Siargao island on Thursday, yet, it still brought damaging and fatal winds of 195 kilometers per hour and torrential rain.

On Friday, meteorologists predicted that it would move away into the South China Sea, AP reported. In addition to this, tens of thousands of people have been displaced as a result of the tropical storm, which has devastated residences on islands along its track. Officials have been analysing the damages and deaths caused by one of the nation's most powerful typhoons in recent times. Officials further stated that rescue operations were hampered by the widespread power outages, destroyed communications, as well as roadways blocked with fallen trees and debris.

Inhabitants were stuck on their rooftops for a second day as water flooded roads

Furthermore, Governor Arthur Yap of central Bohol province, which was also directly impacted by the storm, said many inhabitants were stuck on their rooftops for a second day as water flooded roads in the riverside town of Loboc. Governor's own house has also been flooded up to the second floor. Yap appealed for aid and support for volunteers from other locations, stating that he and other officials were battling to find a means to get rescue boats to Loboc.

In addition to this, as the typhoon neared, over 332,000 civilians were evacuated, which included roughly 15,000 who were sent to evacuation facilities, according to presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles. After the nation's first cases caused by the omicron strain were discovered, officials struggled to keep individuals at a safe distance. Vaccination efforts were also discontinued in the typhoon-affected areas, AP reported.

According to Nograles, an international airport in central Cebu province has been blocked, and many largely domestic flights have been cancelled, as well as schools and workplaces in the most susceptible locations have been closed. Nearly 62 cities and towns were without electricity or were suffering power outages, with workers cleaning blocked roads.

(Image: AP)