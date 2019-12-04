Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri's Death Toll Touches 10

Typhoon Kammuri that ploughed through Philippine has claimed the lives of 10 people, according to disaster agencies.The typhoon that hit land on Monday night had prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents. Disaster agencies have stated that taking adequate precautions is vital to prevent further loss to life.

Typhoon Kammuri leaves destruction in its wake

Typhoon Kammuri is the 20th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year. According to local agencies, five people died in the Bicol region and five more in a region south of the capital bringing the death toll to 10. The storm has left behind the usual damage from major storms, fallen trees, ruined houses and government installations. Over 300,000 people are still in evacuation centres and are awaiting the go-ahead from authorities to return home. The state weather bureau said that the typhoons will leave Philipines by Wednesday night as it heads towards the South China Sea.

Typhoon Kammuri also caused the total shutdown of Manila airport for 12 hours and nearly 500 flights had to be cancelled. Marine traffic was also interrupted as winds gusts of over up to 100 kilometres per hour were recorded. Thankfully, the forced evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people from areas that were set to be damaged by the Typhoons prevented more civilian deaths.

The storm forced officials to close all government offices and schools in Manila. Philippines is an archipelago comprised of more than 7,000 islands and a sizable portion of the population resides along the coasts or in low-lying areas that were threatened by the Typhoon. In addition to the typhoon directly threatening the coastal and low-lying areas, landslides caused by the rainfall and high winds of the typhoon can cause damage in the mountainous regions. Typhoon Kammuri has hit the Philippines while it was in the middle of hosting the South Asian Games. The heavy rain has already led to the cancellation of multiple outdoor events, they are supposed to go on till December 11.

