Philippines' Typhoon Rai Death Toll Rises To 388; 60 Still Missing, Govt Reveals

Super Typhoon Rai which destroyed the central Philippines last week, claimed the lives of at least 388 people, according to the government. Typhoon Rai is considered to be one of the most powerful storms to hit the nation in recent years. The Civil Defense Office reported the total Philippines typhoon death toll at 388 individuals, with 60 persons still missing. According to the last survey, there were 375 people who died. Hundreds more individuals were hurt as well.

According to the Civil Defense Office, over four million citizens in 430 towns, as well as villages, are getting relief, with 482,000 homes destroyed or damaged. Over 300,000 people are still stranded in evacuee camps. As per media reports, more than 3 million people have been directly impacted by the typhoon's damage. Further, several regions have stayed out of reach of relief crew teams even after a week, The Guardian reported. As of Wednesday evening, December 22, over 200 municipalities were without electricity. Typhoon Rai knocked down trees, collapsed buildings, flash floods, as well as landslides, resulting in the deaths of a number of people.

140 people became sick probably due to contaminated water

In addition to this, while the government brought food, water, and clothes to devastated communities during the recent days after the typhoon Rai, a new concern has emerged, in which nearly 140 people have become sick as a result of probably contaminated water, California18 reported. According to the Under Secretary of Health, Maria Rosario Vergeire, 80 individuals were diagnosed with severe gastroenteritis in the southern province of Dinagat Islands, whereas 54 people are being treated for diarrhoea at a hospital on the adjacent tourist island of Siargao.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the United Nations agreed to begin a fundraising effort to gather $6.5 million (about Rs. 48 crores) to aid the victims of the super Typhoon Rai. Gustavo Gonzalez, the UN humanitarian coordinator, disclosed the outlines of the fundraising campaign during a virtual news conference on December 23, noting that the drive would be unveiled at the local level by the global community represented in Manila. Gonzalez further added that the funds will support 530,000 individuals in the hardest-hit areas who require healthcare, clean water, and sanitary facilities.

(Image: AP.)