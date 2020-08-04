Philippines Reports 6,352 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Single-day Spike

The health ministry of the South Asian nation the Philippines reported 6,352 new coronavirus infections on August 4, making it the biggest single-day spike in the region. According to the bulletin by health ministry total confirmed cases had increased to 112,593, while deaths rose by 11 to 2,115. On August 4 administration invoked strict lockdown in the capital and other neighboring regions for two weeks to control the increasing havoc of coronavirus in the nation. Restrictions were relaxed in the month of June.

Read : Philippines Reports 539 New Coronavirus Cases; Highest Single-day Toll

Read: Philippines To Extend Lockdown Beyond Nine Weeks As COVID-19 Cases Cross 11,000

Collapsed Healthcare system

Because of the virus, the health care system of the nation has collapsed. According to media reports, two of Manila City’s largest government hospitals are temporarily closed this week as infections have hit healthcare workers. Many hospitals in the capital also reported the full capacity of their Covid-19 beds and have closed their doors to new patients.

According to the Department of Health Philippines, their COVID 19 hotline 1555 is currently experiencing a technical problem and it will be resolved soon to bridge the communication gap between public and authority.

The DOH COVID-19 Hotline 1555 is currently experiencing technical issues and shall be resolved soon. In the meantime, please remain on the line while next available agent gets your call. This may take a few more minutes. pic.twitter.com/Vwm5mUNjxQ — Department of Health (@DOHgovph) July 31, 2020

Philippine’s President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated that his government will rope in the army to distribute vaccines, which he said would be free if it became available at the end of this year. He also added paupers will be given priority and the Philippines would be given precedence by China in vaccine distribution. On 2 February first confirmed fatality outside China because of coronavirus was reported from the Philippines. Deceased had a travel history to Wuhan, the initial epicenter of the virus outbreak.

(Image credit AP)

Read: WHO Rolls Out Recommendations To Curb COVID-19 Spread, Announces Mask Challenge

Read: Philippines: Manila Back Under Lockdown As Virus Cases Surge