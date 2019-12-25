The Debate
Photo Comparing How NZ, Australian Police Spend Christmas Takes Internet By Storm

Rest of the World News

A social media photo comparing NZ police to Australian police has become viral which shows what both the countries' police are getting up to this Christmas.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Photo

A social media post comparing New Zealand police to Australian police has become an internet sensation as a Reddit user posted a side by side picture of what both the countries' police officials are getting up to this Christmas. The now-deleted Reddit post received 226 comments and approximately 2,000 upvotes. In the post, one could see two New Zealand police officers happily wrapping presents, while on the right side, two armed Australian police officers could be seen escorting a young climate demonstrator away from the Australian Prime Minister's Sydney resident. 

The Wellington District Police offered a gold coin donation for their gift-wrapping services throughout November and December and with all of the donations going to Coastlands and Porirua Rotary. On the other hand, the young girl who was being escorted by the Australian police is just 13-year-old, who took her father to join the protest demanding Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to act on climate change. While speaking to an international media outlet, the 13-year-old said that a squad of about 25 fully suited and armed riot police came marching over the hill and it was like something out of a movie. She further also added that the riot squad used 'intense intimidation tactics' in order to move her and other protesters on. 

Australia on climate change

A Twitter user also posted a video which showed a police officer approach the young girl and put his face up close to hers while demanding she move on. The 13-year-old can also be seen bawling while the officer yells at her. Morrison recently also slammed young climate activist Greta Thunberg and said, “It's not for me to make commentaries on what those outsides of Australia think that Australia should do. We'll do in Australia what we think is right for Australia. And that has always been my guiding principle. I'm not here to try to impress people overseas. I'm here to do the right job for Australians and put them first”. Morrison also believes that the 'new breed of radical activism' is threatening the future of mining in Australia, and has reportedly said that the government will be applying penalties to protesters targeting businesses who provide resources to the mining industry. 

Published:
