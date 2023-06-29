Photo Exhibition Marking 70th Anniversary Of Korean War Armistice Commemorates Indian Army's Contribution

A photo exhibition here marks the 70th anniversary of the Korean war armistice with a special focus on the contribution of the Indian 60 Para Field Ambulance, a medical unit of the Indian Army. Hosted by the Korean Cultural Centre India, the exhibition has featured 32 photographs of the 60 Para Field Ambulance providing medical assistance to soldiers and civilians during the war.

"Through this exhibition, the cultural centre aims to express appreciation for the dedication of the 60 Para Field Ambulance, while reminding visitors that the development of modern Korea was made possible due to their sacrifices. I hope this exhibition commemorating the 50th anniversary of Korea-India diplomatic relations and 70th anniversary of Korean war armistice deepens the friendship between our two countries," Hwang Il-yong, director of the Korean Cultural Centre India, said in a statement.

According to the centre, in November 1950, the 60 Para Field Ambulance deployed 627 personnel, the highest number of medical support personnel from any country during the Korean War. Commanded by Lieutenant Colonel AG Rangaraj, the unit provided treatment to 2.2 lakh wounded soldiers and civilians, and performed 2,324 surgeries. After serving in Korea for three years, the troops returned to India in February 1954.

The photos include shots of the unit members boarding a ship, Edwina Mountbatten visiting the troops, the unit's members crossing obstacles and rivers to give medical support to the injured, a postal stamp issued by the Korean government in 1951 to honour India's participation in the war, a dispensary with a capacity of 300 patients, and soldiers treating the wounded at Munsan falls. The exhibition will come to an end on July 27, the day of armistice 70 years ago in 1953.