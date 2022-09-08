Photograph Showing Reserved Parking Spaces For Women Sparks Debate Among Netizens

There are umpteen videos on social media platforms showcasing women bizarrely driving vehicles, leading to major accidents. Often, these kinds of videos attract millions of witty comments on social media platforms. However, a recent photograph showcasing signs for reserved parking spaces for women, apparently in a mall, sparked debate on the internet.

In the photo, four pink-coloured parking spots are visible that appear to have been clicked inside a mall. Although social media did not mention the location of the photo, some predicted the picture might be clicked in South Korea, China or Germany. The photograph was initially uploaded by a social media user on Reddit with the caption, "American, can anyone explain why they are parking spaces for women only?? is it safer?" While some users claimed that the spaces are reserved not only for pregnant women but also for women having younger kids.

Social media users find special parking spots a topic for debate

"These are not limited to a pregnant woman there are different spots for families with young kids/babies. These ones are normally in bigger cities where a woman could feel unsafe in the evening. They are located next to the stairs and elevators and are normally better lit than other spaces," said the user. While some users contested the claims saying the space is specially reserved for trucks carrying ice-creams. "No, that’s for ice cream truck parking. Can’t you see the ice cream cones?" a Reddit user commented. "Some guy will park in a pregnancy space, get filmed, say "why do women get a special spot? I thought people wanted equality", he added.

Image: Reddit/r/interestingasfuck