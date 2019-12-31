Photographer Captures Seal Pup Waving At Camera, See Pictures

Swedish photographer captured the ‘perfect’ shot of a baby seal on the beach earlier this month in the UK. The picture shows the baby seal making a move that seems like it is waving back at the camera. Watch the photograph here:

Amazing experience

The wildlife photographer, John Siggesson took a number of photographs of a seal pup as it relaxed at the Horsey Beach in Norfolk. Talking about his experience, he said that it was an amazing experience to spend some time with these seals. He further revealed that they had some horrible weather on the first days with rain, hail and wind but sticking around and putting up the British weather definitely paid off, even if these photos were anything to go by.

The award-winning photographer visited the beach earlier this month to do a bit of seal spotting. He captured a multitude of pictures, in one of them a seal can be seen lifting its flipper as though it's waving, while in another it has its flipper to its head as though it's trying to remember something.

Sharing his pictures on Facebook, Siggesson wrote that it was easy to be drawn to those seals when working on the beach in the UK. He also went on to say that, while he was stood around 10 metres away, the seal looked to be in complete bliss.

In a similar incident, a professional soccer player Josh Phillips caught fully-grown sea lions lounging on an apparently empty boat. Phillips and his friend were taking a boat ride near the Evergreen State College when they spotted another boat anchored in the waters of Eld Inlet, at the southern end of Puget Sound. As they both approached the boat they saw something unusual. While talking to international media, he said that the boat looked a little off and as they got closer they realised that there were two massive animals on the boat.