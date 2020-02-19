Photos Of 'ice Volcanoes' On Lake Michigan Leaves Internet Stunned

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has captured an incredible photo of two "ice volcanoes" erupting on Oval Beach in Saugatuck, near Lake Michigan over the weekend. The photo has mesmerized the internet users that call the ice volcano eruption an incredible phenomenon.

NWS tweeted the picture saying that it was an extraordinary experience to visit the beach and watch the waves interact with the ice. NWS then shared a close up of the ice volcano eruption saying that one would never find out what’s at the lake until they go there. The photo is a close up that shows a large volcano on the sandy Oval beach spurting ice instead of lava.

It was a great day to visit the beach and watch the waves interact with the ice. Here's a couple "ice volcanoes" erupting at Oval Beach on Sunday, February 16, 2020. #miwx #wmiwx pic.twitter.com/B0Vkl18RrN — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) February 16, 2020

You never know what you'll find at the lake until you go out there. Today it was volcanoes. Here's a close up: pic.twitter.com/FLZqDZ1d8U — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) February 16, 2020

Volcanoes regular occurrence

According to reports, Volcanoes and ice explosions are a regular occurrence in North of Lake Michigan during the winter season. For an ice volcano to form, the wave activity must be at least a meter tall, anything below it would be too less to create volcano’s cone, said reports. High surf, cool temperatures, and ice are mandatory to give rise to ice explosions.

The users left an exhilarated response on the photos saying that they would love to visit the oval beach. Some were glad that the National Weather Service shared such fabulous pictures online. The video related to the ice volcanoes has also been shared on the NWS official Twitter handle.

Those are some of the best ice volcano photos I have seen, I have seen them on the east end of Lake Erie as well!! — Tom Niziol (@TomNiziol) February 16, 2020

Probably the most fascinating winter phenomena on the Great Lakes, besides lake-effect snow🤣 — Nick Dewhirst (@nick_dew123) February 16, 2020

This is pretty cool — My Newsome (@itsmynewsome) February 17, 2020

Very cool but definitely like #GrandRapids (GR) better in the middle of #Boating season!👍 🌊😎 — Bill Ainsworth (@Breakitdwn1time) February 17, 2020

Frostcadia eruption event? — Wind12 (@cirrus_1984) February 17, 2020

That's so unbelievably awesome! — Martha Isley (@MarthaIsley1) February 18, 2020

