Photos Of 'ice Volcanoes' On Lake Michigan Leaves Internet Stunned

Rest of the World News

Ice volcanoes are a regular occurrence at North of Lake Michigan during the winter season and can range in size

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
ice volcanoes

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has captured an incredible photo of two "ice volcanoes" erupting on Oval Beach in Saugatuck, near Lake Michigan over the weekend. The photo has mesmerized the internet users that call the ice volcano eruption an incredible phenomenon.

NWS tweeted the picture saying that it was an extraordinary experience to visit the beach and watch the waves interact with the ice. NWS then shared a close up of the ice volcano eruption saying that one would never find out what’s at the lake until they go there. The photo is a close up that shows a large volcano on the sandy Oval beach spurting ice instead of lava.

Volcanoes regular occurrence 

According to reports, Volcanoes and ice explosions are a regular occurrence in North of Lake Michigan during the winter season. For an ice volcano to form, the wave activity must be at least a meter tall, anything below it would be too less to create volcano’s cone, said reports. High surf, cool temperatures, and ice are mandatory to give rise to ice explosions.

The users left an exhilarated response on the photos saying that they would love to visit the oval beach. Some were glad that the National Weather Service shared such fabulous pictures online. The video related to the ice volcanoes has also been shared on the NWS official Twitter handle.

