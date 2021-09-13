PIA Lands The First Foreign Commercial Flight In Kabul Since US Troop Withdrawal

The first international commercial flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) left Kabul on September 13 since the Taliban took control over Afghanistan last month. While the Kabul airport was left devastated since the US-led forces left the war-ravaged country and completed the evacuation of over 120,000 people, Monday’s flight offered some hope to Afghans who are still desperate to leave the South Asian country.

After the United States and other western nations ended the evacuations of their forces and vulnerable Afghans, the Taliban has been scrambling to get the Kabul airport operational with technical assistance from Qatar and other nations. On Monday morning, the PIA jet touched down in Kabul before starting off the return flight to Islamabad. As per reports, around 70 people were on the flight to Pakistan’s capital who were mostly Afghans who were relatives of staffers with international organisations including the World Bank.

The resumption of the commercial flights from Afghanistan is also a crucial test for the hardline Islamist group who have repeatedly claimed to allow the Afghan nationals with the right documents to leave the nation without any obstacles. Reportedly, as the passengers prepared to board the flight, the airport staff carried their respective duties although working under the new extremist rulers who have instilled fear and confusion, especially among the women.

Afghanistan Border Police Return To Kabul Airport

Meanwhile, several former border police in Afghanistan were seen on their jobs at Kabul International Airport alongside the members of the Taliban on Sunday. As per the news agency ANI report, the insurgents have asked the border police and the former government of Afghanistan to return to their jobs at the airport to work together. This came after the Taliban-led government had asked the civil servants including the ones working in customs to work with the Taliban.

However, as per the report, it has not bothered traffic personnel, municipality staff and school teachers even now. Earlier, the finance ministry had called on the staff of all customs to return to jobs, or they will be considered absent whos hall not be paid. The Taliban-led government has said that the finance ministry is working to pay the salaries of the staff of some of the ministries.

