Bizarre: Picture Of Sheep Wearing A Bra Leaves Netizens Amused, Here's The Reason

A bizarre picture of a sheep in Barnards Farm in Wymondham, the UK wearing a bra has left netizens amused. Barbara the sheep is seen wearing a DD-cup bra to help her give extra support as she has a very droopy udder and struggles to feed her own twin lambs. According to reports, her Shephard, David Cross and his wife Kathryn they came up with a solution after her udders started touching the floor.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Kathryn said that Barbara is perfectly fit and healthy but her udder started dragging on the ground whenever it was bagged up with milk. She further said that they made the sheep wear a DD-cup bra as that her twin lambs could easily drink milk. She also explained that a droopy undercarriage is one of those things that happens when one gets on in years.

David joked about getting a bra for the animal, but Kathryn thought it was actually a great idea. Kathryn further told the media outlet that they came up with the idea when their neighbour was discarding her old undergarments and one of them was a 44DD, which was a perfect fit for Barbara. The couple further acquired the bra from their neighbour and Kathryn's husband made some changes to it so that it could be easily fastened around the sheep's back. Kathryn explained that David had cut two well-positioned holes for the teats to poke through and the straps went around the legs and fastened upon her back. She further said that initially the lambs were little confused about treats but they soon got used to it after a little guidance from her husband.

Sheep in a bra

In another similar incident, a post shared by Franklin Vets Lifestyle Farms in New Zealand a sheep named Rose was pregnant with triplets when her udders caused damage to Suspensory ligaments in the organ after which the organisation decide to make her wear a bra. The Facebook post read, “Rose” was pregnant with triplets, and the sheer weight of her udder damaged the Suspensory Ligaments that hang the heavy organ from her body. When this happens the udder can hang so low that it can be traumatized on the ground, and unless the situation can be corrected, is a cause for euthanasia”.

