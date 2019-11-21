Christchurch: Pilot Captures Plane’s Narrow Escape From Lightning Strike

A pilot has captured the moment of a lightning bolt struck near an Emirates A380 Airbus parked on the runway at Christchurch Airport in New Zealand. Severe thunderstorms occurred in the Canterbury region of New Zealand on November 20 and lightning bolt came dangerously close to an airplane that has gone viral. The moment captured by a pilot from Garden City Helicopters at the Christchurch Airport showed the bolt of lightning hitting the ground, near an Emirates A380 Airbus aircraft. The meteorological service of New Zealand had issued thunderstorm warnings for the area.

Lightning damaged roofs, broke windows

According to the reports, some parts of the Canterbury region suffered severe storms with egg-sized hailstones in some of the places. The pilot who captured the photo has been identified as Daniel Currie who also shared a short clip of video which showed the plane turning when the lightning struck. ''The view out our window onto the tarmac today! The Emirates plane waiting for the storm to pass…” Garden City Helicopters wrote while sharing the photo on Facebook. MetService also tweeted that the region saw 700 lightning strikes in the region continuously within two hours. Currie said that he was working at Christchurch Airport when he took the photo of the aircraft that had landed around 3.30pm on Wednesday. The planes were waiting to unload but could not do so because of the multiple lightning strikes. Currie's colleague said that it was an awesome photo. There are also reports of lightning damaging the roof of the homes and breaking windows.

Netizens Reactions

Over 500 lightning flashes in the past hour or so around #Canterbury!



View #NewZealand's only free, live, public Lightning Tracker here: https://t.co/Q2ZwYvbdxk



Most thunderstorms are falling apart now - but not all. pic.twitter.com/bNWUIx4QF6 — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) November 20, 2019

Many netizens have reacted to the lightning flashes. A user sharing a picture wrote, "Until today I'd never seen lightning strike the ground - amazing storm!!" The second user wrote, "They get all the good stuff"

