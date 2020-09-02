Pilots Claim Seeing A Man Wearing A 'jetpack' Flying Near Their Planes In US

In a bizarre incident that has been reported by an American Airlines flight, an unidentified man was seen flying a jetpack at an altitude of 3,000-feet above the Los Angeles Airport on September 1. Reports suggest that the man was spotted by 2 different pilots. A man reportedly said that the man was flying just 30 yards away from his aircraft.

The mysterious 'man in a jetpack'

Reports suggest that the American Airlines pilot spotted the 'guy in a jetpack' while he was coming towards LA International Airport at around 6:30 PM on September 1. The American Airlines pilot alerted the air traffic controller by saying that we just passed a guy in a jetpack. Surprised by the message, the air traffic controller asked the pilot for more details.

Another pilot who saw the ‘guy in jetpack’ also immediately reported to the air traffic controllers. Immediately after that the air traffic controllers sent out a warning to all other airline crew in Los Angeles. Reports suggest that the controllers were heard warning other aircrafts as they asked JetBlue 23 to use caution as they told them about the person in a jet pack reported 300 yards south of the LA final at about 3,000 feet.

Reports suggest that the incident has been confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration. FBI has also taken over as they are looking into the matter. According to the reports, a spokesperson of the FBI's Field Office has confirmed that they were aware of the sighting.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)