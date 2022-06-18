Piyush Goyal Inaugurates 'Mango Festival' In Brussels To Create Market For Indian Mangoes

To set up a market for Indian mangoes in Europe, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday inaugurated a "Mango Festival" in Brussels, Belgium. It is pertinent to mention that India is a huge supplier of mangoes to the rest of the globe, even though most of the mangoes are exported to the Middle East rather than Europe. During the event, mangoes like Banganapalli from Andhra Pradesh, Malihabad Dasheri from Uttar Pradesh, Amrapali from Odisha, Lakshman Bhog, Himsagar, Jardalu mango, Langra mangoes, as well as 12 GI-tagged items were on exhibit.

The Indian Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union (EU), Santosh Jha, spoke about the occasion and the "immense potential" of the Indian mango in the European market. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Jha stated, “Indian mangoes in Europe have immense potential. The idea is to bring it first here, and get them to taste it.”

Highlighting the fact that this is the first time it has been hosted in Belgium, Jha said, “We are also fortunate to have Union Minister Piyush Goyal here who inaugurated the event. I am really proud of it as most of the mangoes are from my home-state Bihar. I tasted them after so many years," ANI reported.

Brussels, Belgium | Union Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated 'Mango Festival' in Belgium on 17th June to create awareness among the Europeans and create a market for Indian mangoes in Europe pic.twitter.com/e6AkQngiWM — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

In addition to this, while talking about EU-India free trade negotiations (FTAs), Jha said that the discussions began with the mango festival. He noted, “If you are talking about FTA, it was paused in 2013, we have now begun to restart, and negotiations will be formally relaunched. Then we will start the formal negotiations at the technical level.” He continued, “I think that as India now has a new approach to FTA, there is a lot of optimism. If we negotiate well, understand each other, and have an overall sense of mutual engagement, then we will have a really good opportunity to conclude it at an early date. We have a very fast-track approach, we want to finish it quickly.”

India-European Union Trade Negotiations Relaunched! 🤝



Met Executive Vice President of the European Commission @VDombrovskis & discussed ways to fast track negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement.



India & EU are committed to further boost our bilateral trade & Investment. pic.twitter.com/bBuVqHAfpZ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 17, 2022

Indian mangoes in European market

Meanwhile, Dr. Smita Sirohi, Adviser, Agriculture and Marine Products at the Indian Embassy, who spoke at the event, noted that there are two nations in Europe that are Indian markets -- the United Kingdom and Germany. The goal of the "Mango Festival" in Belgium, she explained, is to promote Indian mangoes in the European market. Sirohi asserted that this would build awareness, and this would eventually lead to commercial transactions between Indian exporters of mangoes and our buyers here.this would build awareness, and "commercial transactions between Indian exporters of mangoes and our buyers here."

The event drew a large number of Europeans, including agricultural attaches and European and Indian merchants, businessmen, as well as commoners.

(Image: ANI)