Piyush Goyal Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi In Dubai; 'role Model For Every Indian'

On the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal paid tribute to him at the Consulate General of India in Dubai on October 2.

"Mahatma Gandhi was essential in winning us freedom; he is the father of the nation; he is a role model for every Indian. Apart from that, one must also appreciate his deep philosophical, spiritual, and emotional bonds both with the people of India and the world," Goyal remarked on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, ANI reported.

The Union Minister asserted how Mahatma Gandhi, fondly known as Bapu, has served as an inspiration to many generations of Indians. The minister claimed that the Modi government, for the past seven and a half years, has faithfully followed the ideas taught by Mahatma Gandhi Ji.

Piyush Goyal also highlighted Bapu's teaching, in which he had embraced the idea of focusing on the country's basic challenges in order to improve the lives of Indians and provide a brighter future for the children.

"Serving the Daridra Narayana or the poorest of the poor, which is the first concept by which the Modi government has functioned over the last seven and a half years was articulated by Mahatma Gandhi Ji," Goyal said, referring to Mahatma Gandhi's first principle of serving the poorest of the poor.

He concluded by paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and praying for the nation's prosperity and a better future for all Indians as guided by Mahatma Gandhi. In his speech, he also reiterated Bapu's message of non-violence.

Goyal says India, UAE can collaborate to serve the world

During a press appearance on October 2 in Dubai, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, stated that India and the UAE are not competitors and that the two countries complement each other.

"There are several complementarities between India and the United Arab Emirates. We're not competing with one another. We can work together to make the world a better place. There are several commercial areas where there is potential, like as textiles, leather, healthcare, and so on. The United Arab Emirates has a lot to offer India. We can anticipate to collaborate on a number of fronts, including investment. Today, I'll be attending a high-level task force meeting on investments," Minister Goyal stated, as per ANI reports.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI