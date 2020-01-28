Union Minister Piyush Goyal States Agenda For WTO Reforms Should Be 'balanced & Inclusive'

While addressing an informal ministerial gathering in Davos last week, Union Minister Piyush Goyal spoke about the need to make reforms of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) more balanced and inclusive. According to a statement released by the commerce ministry on Tuesday, Goyal stated that the reform agenda should begin with removing imbalances in the agreement on agriculture and levelling the playing field, especially for developing economies.

Read: India and Brazil expected to grow to USD 15 billion trade by 2022, says Piyush Goyal

"As long-standing proponents of WTO reform, developing countries have, for almost 20 years, sought the elimination of unequal and trade-distorting entitlements in the agreement on agriculture. Another positive step will be, to build upon the work of the last several years and to implement existing mandates such as a permanent solution for public stockholding for food security purposes," he said.

Read: If I was not a minister today, I would be bidding for Air India: Piyush Goyal

Key Priorities on MC12

Piyush Goyal also spoke about the upcoming MC12 (The Twelfth Ministerial Conference) which will take place from 8-11 June 2020 in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. He stated that India believed, that collective work must be done to achieve the vision of the founding fathers, for an effective multilateral trading system.

"The early restoration of the full strength of the Appellate Body will contribute to the realization of that objective," Goyal stated. The Commerce and Industry Minister also underlined that a significant outcome at MC12 was essential, for further strengthening the role of the WTO in global trade.

Read: 'First in the world': Piyush Goyal assures big Railway upgrade, sets 2024 & 2030 deadlines

"Therefore, the continued availability of special and differential treatment, for these countries is imperative for them to address their development aspirations. The reform process should not be used, to further restrict the flexibilities and policy space required by developing countries, to better integrate with the global trading system," said Piyush Goyal.

Read: Piyush Goyal wishes citizens on Republic Day, urges people to work towards 'New India'

Read: ‘Investments within law’: Piyush Goyal clarifies day after 'Amazon doing no favour' jibe

(with inputs from ANI)